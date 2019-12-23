Market Overview

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) stock rose 2.7% to $5.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $516.2 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at In-Line, with a price target of $4.00.
  • 3M, Inc. (NYSE: MMM) shares increased by 0.8% to $176.80. The market cap seems to be at $97.6 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $150.00.
  • FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) stock surged 0.6% to $149.08. The market cap stands at $41.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 18, the current rating is at Perform.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares increased by 0.6% to $23.98. The market cap stands at $44.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 09, the current rating is at Overweight.

 

Losers

  • LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) shares decreased by 4.8% to $0.40 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $32.5 million.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock plummeted 1.4% to $0.77. The market cap stands at $46.1 million. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market Movers

