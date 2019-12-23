Market Overview

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares increased by 27.6% to $2.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $176.3 million.
  • Apache, Inc. (NYSE: APA) stock increased by 6.1% to $24.00. The market cap seems to be at $8.3 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on December 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares rose 0.9% to $19.70. The market cap stands at $61.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares fell 2.1% to $0.93 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares plummeted 0.8% to $37.73. The market cap seems to be at $125.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.

