Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 7:50am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares rose 83.9% to $22.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $536.5 million.
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares rose 19.5% to $6.18. The market cap seems to be at $459.9 million.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares rose 14.2% to $2.57. The market cap seems to be at $20.6 million.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares increased by 8.3% to $1.56. The market cap seems to be at $7.3 million.
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock increased by 7.1% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares surged 7.0% to $135.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $192.00.
  • Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock surged 4.3% to $3.25. The market cap stands at $120.9 million.
  • Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.36. The market cap stands at $101.2 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLNK) stock rose 3.8% to $1.93. The market cap stands at $56.7 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITO) stock surged 3.2% to $4.90. The market cap seems to be at $406.6 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $2.93. The market cap stands at $158.4 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

 

Losers

  • Rite Aid, Inc. (NYSE: RAD) shares decreased by 2.7% to $13.64 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $504.8 million.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock decreased by 2.0% to $2.20. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares plummeted 2.0% to $1.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $945.1 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.50.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock plummeted 1.3% to $9.99. The market cap seems to be at $11.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares decreased by 1.2% to $0.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABEO + ACB)

20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week In Cannabis: Federal Spending Bill, Vaping Bans And More Corporate Carnage
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Peloton And More
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 125 Points; Care.com Shares Jump Following Acquisition News
Analyst Says British Columbia Is Out Front In Canadian Cannabis 2.0 Rollout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

4 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session