16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares rose 83.9% to $22.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $536.5 million.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares rose 19.5% to $6.18. The market cap seems to be at $459.9 million.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares rose 14.2% to $2.57. The market cap seems to be at $20.6 million.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares increased by 8.3% to $1.56. The market cap seems to be at $7.3 million.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock increased by 7.1% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares surged 7.0% to $135.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $192.00.
- Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock surged 4.3% to $3.25. The market cap stands at $120.9 million.
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.36. The market cap stands at $101.2 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLNK) stock rose 3.8% to $1.93. The market cap stands at $56.7 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITO) stock surged 3.2% to $4.90. The market cap seems to be at $406.6 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $2.93. The market cap stands at $158.4 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
Losers
- Rite Aid, Inc. (NYSE: RAD) shares decreased by 2.7% to $13.64 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $504.8 million.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock decreased by 2.0% to $2.20. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares plummeted 2.0% to $1.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $945.1 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.50.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock plummeted 1.3% to $9.99. The market cap seems to be at $11.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares decreased by 1.2% to $0.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
