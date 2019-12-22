Market Overview

Disney's 'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $374M Worldwide Opening Weekend
Jason Shubnell  
December 22, 2019 3:52pm   Comments
The third "Star Wars" trilogy, and supposedly final episode of the nine-film series that began in 1977, debuted this weekend and brought an end to massive year for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) at the box office.

Disney said "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" earned about $374 million in worldwide tickets sales; $176 million of that total came in the United States and Canada. That $176 million ranks as the 12th-biggest opening of all time in the U.S.

Disney bought Lucasfilm, which was owned by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, for $4 billion in 2012.

In 2015, "The Force Awakens" earned $247.96 million in the U.S., while "The Last Jedi" took in $220.04 million in 2017.

A Record Year For Walt Disney Studios

Earlier this month, Disney studios crossed $10 billion at the global box office. It's the only company to have ever topped $7 billion in a year. The previous record worldwide box office take for one year was $7.6 billion, set by Disney in 2016.

Disney's stock closed most recently at $146.88 per share. Shares are up nearly 35% in 2019, giving the company a $265 billion market cap.

Here's Why Disney CEO Bob Iger Is Time's Businessperson Of The Year

Here's How Much Every 'Star Wars' Movie Made At The Box Office On Opening Weekend

Photo credit: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Final Trailer'

