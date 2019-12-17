'Frozen 2' Continues To Bring The Heat, Disney Continues To Set Box Office Records

The Kingdom of Arendelle from "Frozen 2"' may be shrouded in ice, but the studio behind the film couldn't be more on fire.

The hit sequel pushed Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) past $10 billion in box office receipts earlier this month, the first studio ever to hit that mark.

'Frozen 2' Continues To Bring Heat

"Frozen 2" left a few box office records buried in the snow itself, scoring the highest-grossing opening weekend for an animated film late last month, and becoming the biggest opening film from Walt Disney Animation Studios when it blew into theaters just before Thanksgiving.

But while the interest in Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf cooled a bit this past weekend and finished second at the box office, the movie hit a key milestone as it passed the $1 billion mark worldwide, the sixth Disney film to pass that threshold this year.

No studio ever had more than four movies cross $1 billion a calendar year.

Let It Go Go Go

The take pushed Disney over $10 billion, even before this week's release of another potential blockbuster, “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker."

Other $1 billion toppers for Disney this year include "Avengers: Endgame," which at nearly $3 billion worldwide is the highest-grossing movie of the year so far.

The second-biggest grossing film of the year so far, "The Lion King," was also from Disney and garnered $1.66 billion. Two other Disney films, "Captain Marvel," at $1.1 billion and "Toy Story 4," at just under $1.1 billion also are in the Top 5, according to figures from Box Office Mojo. And one more Disney movie, "Aladdin" also topped $1 billion worldwide.

Sustained Success

Before this year's $10 billion-plus haul, the record worldwide box office take for one year was $7.6 billion, set by Disney in 2016. The third best year also was turned in by Disney, with its $7.3 billion gross last year. Disney is the only company to have ever topped $7 billion in a year.

For additional comparison, the second place studio last year was AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros., which banked $5.6 billion, followed by Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal, which grossed $4.9 billion, according to Comscore.

