7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 9008.5% to $2.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares increased by 4.8% to $18.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 20, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares increased by 3.5% to $49.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on October 25, is at Outperform, with a price target of $60.00.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares increased by 1.6% to $410.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 billion. The most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $400.00.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock increased by 1.0% to $32.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.

 

Losers

  • CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) shares fell 3.5% to $95.40 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on December 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $102.00.
  • Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) stock plummeted 1.5% to $99.70. The market cap seems to be at $139.7 billion. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on December 20, is at Positive, with a price target of $115.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

