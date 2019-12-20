5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares surged 1.6% to $12.30 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $19.52. The market cap stands at $61.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock increased by 0.5% to $37.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
Losers
