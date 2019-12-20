5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE: BB) shares rose 2.5% to $5.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares surged 0.9% to $237.51. The market cap stands at $132.6 billion. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $250.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares increased by 0.8% to $43.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $42.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock surged 0.7% to $27.00. The market cap seems to be at $21.8 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
Losers
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares declined 1.3% to $57.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $256.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.