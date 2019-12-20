21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) rose 10.3% to $42.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) shares rose 5.8% to $48.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares rose 5.4% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has received a letter from Nasdaq indicating the company is not in compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 4.6% to $30.70 in pre-market trading after declining 16.17% on Thursday.
- FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FSBC) rose 4.2% to $17.53 in pre-market trading. Evans Bancorp executed a definitive merger agreement to acquire FSB Bancorp.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 4.1% to $7.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.32% on Thursday.
- Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) rose 3.6% to $4.65 in pre-market trading.
- YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) rose 3% to $10.98 in pre-market trading.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 2.8% to $5.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 2.4% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after falling 10.20% on Wednesday. Sundial Growers reported an initiative to enter Canadian medical cannabis business.
- CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) shares rose 2.4% to $101.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
Losers
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) fell 26.2% to $3.69 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported a public offering of common stock and pre funded warrants.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares fell 17.7% to $3.45 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 11% to $10.55 in pre-market trading after reporting third quarter earnings.
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) fell 8.1% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported plans to reduce workforce by 60% and explore strategic opportunities with regard to its development.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 5.7% to $12.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 forecast and announced plans to cut dividend. The company also plans to lay off workers.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) shares fell 5% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after the company cut Q4 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 4.1% to $35.05 in pre-market trading after reporting a first quarter earnings miss. The company also issued weak second quarter earnings guidance.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) fell 3.6% to $3.76 in pre-market trading after surging 32.20% on Thursday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 3.1% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) fell 1.5% to $99.70 in pre-market trading. Nike reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
