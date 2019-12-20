Tesla Adds Internet-Connected Video Games, More Content To Chinese Customers

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has announced that it's adding more video and gaming content in its vehicles for Chinese customers next year, Reuters reported on Friday.

What Happened

The California-based automaker will be the first one to have internet-connected video games installed its vehicles. US customers do have access to video games, but they are offline. Tesla notes that online content will only be available when a car is parked.

The Chinese users will have access to online games like Mahjong, and two Tencent Holdings' versions of poker, as well as video content provided by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Youku and cartoon-focused Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI).

The automaker is reportedly considering cutting prices for China-built models, as the company is planning to switch to using some locally produced components. It could potentially lower the prices by 20%.

Price Action

On Thursday, Tesla's stock reached an all-time high and closed at $404.04.