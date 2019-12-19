Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday morning, 95 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider:
- Siam Cement (OTC: SCVPY) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- New Source Energy (OTC: NSLPQ) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 46.91% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low,.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Siam Cement (OTC: SCVPY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.34 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.04% over the rest of the day.
- HKT Trust and HKT (OTC: HKTTF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
- Pearson (NYSE: PSO) stock hit $7.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.54% over the course of the day.
- NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.24 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.32% for the day.
- CD Projekt (OTC: OTGLY) shares fell to $15.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.65%.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.79 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.
- ZhongAn Online P&C (OTC: ZZHGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.16% on the day.
- Fortune REIT (OTC: FRIVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.92% over the rest of the day.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares moved up 1.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.15 to begin trading.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.
- Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) stock hit $22.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.98% over the course of the day.
- Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.07% over the rest of the day.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares hit a yearly low of $85.33 today morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) stock moved down 8.96% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.02 to open trading.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.85, and later moved down 2.52% over the session.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
- PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) shares moved down 3.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to begin trading.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.74. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- SpeedCast International (OTC: SPPDF) stock moved down 16.39% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.51 to open trading.
- Berkshire Bancorp (OTC: BERK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.45 today morning. The stock was down 7.77% on the session.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.42 today morning. The stock was down 8.54% on the session.
- Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares set a new yearly low of $3.19 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
- Purifloh (OTC: PUFLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares fell to $3.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.17%.
- Alphamin Resources (OTC: AFMJF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.12 today morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX: LCTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
- WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) shares moved down 2.06% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.60 to begin trading.
- Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.88% over the rest of the day.
- Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.
- Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.87%.
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) shares moved down 4.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.
- Great Elm Capital Gr (NASDAQ: GEC) shares were down 3.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.85.
- Veritas Farms (OTC: VFRM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.98 today morning. The stock was down 10.91% on the session.
- Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE: FGP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
- AgraFlora Organics Intl (OTC: AGFAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) shares moved down 0.28% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.50 to begin trading.
- TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.47% over the session.
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares moved down 0.23% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.25 to begin trading.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.45 today morning. The stock was down 21.31% on the session.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares moved down 6.55% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to begin trading.
- Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.84. Shares then traded up 1.0%.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell to $1.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.42%.
- FalconStor Software (OTC: FALC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded up 0.8% over the session.
- Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.16. Shares then traded up 1.67%.
- Yield Growth (OTC: BOSQF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded up 3.33%.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) stock hit $4.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.89% over the course of the day.
- Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.50. Shares then traded down 2.29%.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.03%.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.33. Shares then traded down 2.51%.
- Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ASPCF) stock hit $0.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.67% over the course of the day.
- Cannabis Strategic (OTC: NUGS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 19.23% on the session.
- Plant Health Care (OTC: PLHCF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- American Cannabis Co (OTC: AMMJ) stock hit $0.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.31% over the course of the day.
- MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) stock moved down 3.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
- Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded up 3.33%.
- Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.66% for the day.
- Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock hit $0.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.51% over the course of the day.
- Vanadiumcorp Resource (OTC: APAFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.52% on the session.
- QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was up 4.31% on the session.
- TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.88. Shares then traded down 3.07%.
- Phoenix Apps (OTC: PXPP) shares moved down 23.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.
- First Choice Healthcare (OTC: FCHS) shares moved up 10.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading.
- Aranjin Resources (OTC: FVVSF) shares fell to $0.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.04%.
- Labrador Gold (OTC: NKOSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 20.0%.
- Nerds On Site (OTC: NOSUF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 30.95%.
- AfterMaster (OTC: AFTM) stock moved down 12.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0026 to open trading.
- Medical Cannabis Payment (OTC: REFG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Attis Industries (OTC: ATIS) shares fell to $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares fell to $0.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- American Diversified Hldg (OTC: ADHC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0021 today morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
- Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) shares fell to $0.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 67.67%.
- Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00395 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.17% on the day.
- Amplia Therapeutics (OTC: INNMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 37.55% over the rest of the day.
- Intl Frontier Resources (OTC: IFRTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.004, and later moved down 60.0% over the session.
- Stans Energy (OTC: HREEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading. The stock was down 73.33% on the session.
- Quantum Cobalt (OTC: BRVVF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 4.9% for the day.
- Latin American Minerals (OTC: LATNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading. The stock was down 98.0% on the session.
- Creative Edge Nutrition (OTC: FITX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Grow Solutions Holdings (OTC: GRSO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Pervasip (OTC: PVSP) shares fell to $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
- Artificial Intelligence (OTC: AITX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.
- Marani Brands (OTC: MRIB) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
- Omagine (OTC: OMAG) stock hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00015 to open trading.
- West Coast Ventures Group (OTC: WCVC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0004 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.67% on the session.
- Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) stock hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 46.91% over the course of the day.
- Green Parts International (OTC: GNPT) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- New Source Energy (OTC: NSLPQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
