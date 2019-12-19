Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 95 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

Siam Cement (OTC: SCVPY) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

New Source Energy (OTC: NSLPQ) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week lo w.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 46.91% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low,.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Siam Cement (OTC: SCVPY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.34 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.04% over the rest of the day.

HKT Trust and HKT (OTC: HKTTF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

Pearson (NYSE: PSO) stock hit $7.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.54% over the course of the day.

NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.24 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.32% for the day.

CD Projekt (OTC: OTGLY) shares fell to $15.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.65%.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.79 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.

ZhongAn Online P&C (OTC: ZZHGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.16% on the day.

Fortune REIT (OTC: FRIVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.92% over the rest of the day.

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares moved up 1.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.15 to begin trading.

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.

Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) stock hit $22.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.98% over the course of the day.

Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.07% over the rest of the day.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares hit a yearly low of $85.33 today morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) stock moved down 8.96% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.02 to open trading.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.85, and later moved down 2.52% over the session.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.

PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) shares moved down 3.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to begin trading.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.74. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

SpeedCast International (OTC: SPPDF) stock moved down 16.39% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.51 to open trading.

Berkshire Bancorp (OTC: BERK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.

MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.45 today morning. The stock was down 7.77% on the session.

Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.42 today morning. The stock was down 8.54% on the session.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares set a new yearly low of $3.19 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

Purifloh (OTC: PUFLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares fell to $3.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.17%.

Alphamin Resources (OTC: AFMJF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.12 today morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX: LCTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.

WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) shares moved down 2.06% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.60 to begin trading.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.88% over the rest of the day.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.

Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.87%.

Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) shares moved down 4.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.

Great Elm Capital Gr (NASDAQ: GEC) shares were down 3.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.85.

Veritas Farms (OTC: VFRM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.98 today morning. The stock was down 10.91% on the session.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE: FGP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.

AgraFlora Organics Intl (OTC: AGFAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) shares moved down 0.28% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.50 to begin trading.

TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.47% over the session.

VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares moved down 0.23% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.25 to begin trading.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.45 today morning. The stock was down 21.31% on the session.

Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares moved down 6.55% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to begin trading.

Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.84. Shares then traded up 1.0%.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell to $1.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.42%.

FalconStor Software (OTC: FALC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded up 0.8% over the session.

Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.16. Shares then traded up 1.67%.

Yield Growth (OTC: BOSQF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded up 3.33%.

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) stock hit $4.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.89% over the course of the day.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.50. Shares then traded down 2.29%.

Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.03%.

KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.33. Shares then traded down 2.51%.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ASPCF) stock hit $0.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.67% over the course of the day.

Cannabis Strategic (OTC: NUGS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 19.23% on the session.

Plant Health Care (OTC: PLHCF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

American Cannabis Co (OTC: AMMJ) stock hit $0.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.31% over the course of the day.

MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) stock moved down 3.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.

Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded up 3.33%.

Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.66% for the day.

Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock hit $0.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.51% over the course of the day.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (OTC: APAFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.52% on the session.

QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was up 4.31% on the session.

TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.88. Shares then traded down 3.07%.

Phoenix Apps (OTC: PXPP) shares moved down 23.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.

First Choice Healthcare (OTC: FCHS) shares moved up 10.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading.

Aranjin Resources (OTC: FVVSF) shares fell to $0.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.04%.

Labrador Gold (OTC: NKOSF) stock set

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 20.0%. Nerds On Site (OTC: NOSUF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 30.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 30.95%. AfterMaster (OTC: AFTM) stock moved down 12.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0026 to open trading.

stock moved down 12.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0026 to open trading. Medical Cannabis Payment (OTC: REFG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Attis Industries (OTC: ATIS) shares fell to $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares fell to $0.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). American Diversified Hldg (OTC: ADHC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0021 today morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0021 today morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session. Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) shares fell to $0.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 67.67%.

shares fell to $0.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 67.67%. Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00395 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00395 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.17% on the day. Amplia Therapeutics (OTC: INNMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 37.55% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 37.55% over the rest of the day. Intl Frontier Resources (OTC: IFRTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.004, and later moved down 60.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.004, and later moved down 60.0% over the session. Stans Energy (OTC: HREEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading. The stock was down 73.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading. The stock was down 73.33% on the session. Quantum Cobalt (OTC: BRVVF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 4.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 4.9% for the day. Latin American Minerals (OTC: LATNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading. The stock was down 98.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading. The stock was down 98.0% on the session. Creative Edge Nutrition (OTC: FITX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Grow Solutions Holdings (OTC: GRSO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Pervasip (OTC: PVSP) shares fell to $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

shares fell to $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%. Artificial Intelligence (OTC: AITX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session. Marani Brands (OTC: MRIB) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. Omagine (OTC: OMAG) stock hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00015 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00015 to open trading. West Coast Ventures Group (OTC: WCVC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0004 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0004 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.67% on the session. Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) stock hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 46.91% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 46.91% over the course of the day. Green Parts International (OTC: GNPT) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. New Source Energy (OTC: NSLPQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.