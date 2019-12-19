7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mosaic Acquisition, Inc. (NYSE: MOSC) stock surged 9.4% to $10.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $442.0 million. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on October 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- QIWI, Inc. (NASDAQ: QIWI) stock surged 3.1% to $19.60. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.
- Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) shares increased by 1.2% to $3.31. The market cap seems to be at $55.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl, Inc. (NYSE: EXG) stock rose 1.1% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Cohen & Steers MLP Income, Inc. (NYSE: MIE) stock decreased by 6.1% to $7.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $243.8 million.
- Senmiao Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares decreased by 3.3% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) shares plummeted 2.0% to $9.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.