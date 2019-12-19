Market Overview

7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 8:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mosaic Acquisition, Inc. (NYSE: MOSC) stock surged 9.4% to $10.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $442.0 million. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on October 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • QIWI, Inc. (NASDAQ: QIWI) stock surged 3.1% to $19.60. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.
  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) shares increased by 1.2% to $3.31. The market cap seems to be at $55.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl, Inc. (NYSE: EXG) stock rose 1.1% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

 

Losers

  • Cohen & Steers MLP Income, Inc. (NYSE: MIE) stock decreased by 6.1% to $7.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $243.8 million.
  • Senmiao Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares decreased by 3.3% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) shares plummeted 2.0% to $9.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.

