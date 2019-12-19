5 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock moved upwards by 11.0% to $1.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $176.0 million.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 4.8% to $0.92. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares surged 4.5% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock plummeted 4.5% to $1.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock decreased by 1.2% to $20.08. The market cap stands at $8.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 11, the current rating is at Buy.
