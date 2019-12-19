Market Overview

13 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 8:30am   Comments
Gainers

  • Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOXL) stock moved upwards by 7.8% to $1.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $18.0 million. The most recent rating by National Securities, on October 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • TiVo, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVO) stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $8.48. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion.
  • GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares rose 7.4% to $8.27. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares increased by 6.1% to $0.11. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 million.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock increased by 3.4% to $54.85. The market cap seems to be at $52.6 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $63.00.
  • Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares increased by 2.5% to $58.65. The market cap seems to be at $15.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $64.00.
  • Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSG) stock surged 2.4% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.7 million. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.50.
  • Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $45.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on December 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares surged 1.1% to $47.17. The market cap stands at $192.2 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on December 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $53.00.

 

Losers

  • Xperi, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPER) shares declined 11.7% to $18.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $980.4 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
  • YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) shares decreased by 7.9% to $1.51.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock plummeted 3.1% to $8.91. The market cap stands at $28.9 billion.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares fell 1.0% to $58.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

