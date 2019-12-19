28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares rose 41.7% to $4.18 in pre-market trading. Paratek Pharmaceuticals said the Department of Human Health, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, has awarded it a five-year contract, with an option to extend it to 10 years, to support the development of its Nuzyra for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares rose 21.2% to $10.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 11.8% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $13 price target.
- Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MOSC) rose 9.7% to $10.33 in pre-market trading. Vivint Smart Home and Mosaic Acquisition announced revised transaction terms.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 8.3% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after falling 10.20% on Wednesday. Sundial Growers reported an initiative to enter Canadian medical cannabis business.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) rose 8% to $31.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) shares rose 7.4% to $24.19 in pre-market trading.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 6.7% to $95.60 in pre-market trading. Axsome Therapeutics priced its 2 million share offering at $87 per share.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares rose 5.9% to $119.40 in pre-market trading. Seattle Genetics and Astellas Pharma said the FDA has granted accelerated approval for Padcev for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have previously received a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and a platinum-containing chemotherapy before or after surgery or in a locally advanced or metastatic setting.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 5.4% to $6.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.89% on Wednesday.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 5.1% to $3.12 in pre-market trading.
- the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) rose 4.7% to $7.56 in pre-market trading. Rubicon Project and Telaria reported an all stock merger.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 3.7% to $73.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced an agreement with IAC to separate itself from the remaining businesses of IAC.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 3.5% to $54.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares rose 3.3% to $19.64 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.96% on Wednesday.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) rose 3.1% to $12.50 in pre-market trading.
- Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) rose 3% to $12.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) fell 23.8% to $5.25 in the pre-market trading session. Minerva Neurosciences said the Phase 2b study that evaluated MIN-117 in adult patients with moderate to severe major depressive disorder, or MDD, failed to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints. The company said it has no plans for further clinical development of the molecule in MDD.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 15.4% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 14% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after surging 11.89% on Wednesday.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) fell 10.5% to $44.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) fell 7% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.30% on Wednesday.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares fell 6% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after declining 27.72% on Wednesday.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 5.4% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) fell 4.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares fell 4.6% to $33.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.17% on Wednesday.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) fell 4.4% to $111.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter earnings results.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) fell 2.6% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
