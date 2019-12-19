64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares jumped 44.1% to close at $23.76 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 111% on Monday after the company announced it completed a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for its Maralixibat.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares rose 27.6% to close at $4.72.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 25.3% to close at $4.11.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares climbed 24.3% to close at $9.96.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares gained 23.3% to close at $2.75.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) climbed 20.2% to close at $3.28.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) gained 18.7% to close at $13.27.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 16.4% to close at $22.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) gained 16.3% to close at $4.22.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares climbed 16.2% to close at $5.37 after the company announced it has entered to in a collaboration agreement with Global Blood Therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapies for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. GBT will pay Syros $20 million upfront and fund up to $40 million in preclinical research for at least three years.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares jumped 16.2% to close at $3.95 after the company disclosed that the first patient has been dosed in REDUX Phase II clinical trial of DM199 for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) rose 16% to close at $7.60. B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Cormedix with a Buy rating.
- Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE: NE) shares jumped 15.6% to close at $1.08. The company named Stephen Butz as Executive Vice President and CFO.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) rose 13.5% to close at $34.39.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) gained 13% to close at $4.60.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) rose 12.4% to close at $69.71.
- LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) climbed 12.4% to close at $21.47 after the company entered into a rideshare rental fleet partnership with YayYo Inc.
- Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) rose 12.2% to close at $3.86. Marchex acquired Sonar Technologies, Inc. for $12.5 million in cash and stock.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) gained 12.2% to close at $17.75.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NASDAQ: KODK) rose 11.9% to close at $3.67.
- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) rose 11.5% to close at $12.55 following Q3 results.
- XP Investimentos S.A. (NASDAQ: XP) gained 11.1% to close at $38.10.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 11% to close at $12.18.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 10.7% to close at $10.21. Neoleukin Therapeutics priced its 8.925 million share public offering at $8.40 per share.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) climbed 10.7% to close at $13.00.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares gained 10.6% to close at $89.57 on continued momentum after the company announced it has been added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) rose 10.5% to close at $20.09 after the FDA advisory committee voted unanimously in favor of Tazemetostat for the treatment of patients with epithelioid sarcoma.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) climbed 10.4% to close at $2.33.
- Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) gained 10.4% to close at $20.53.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 10.3% to close at $2.57 after surging 12.02% on Tuesday.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) gained 10.2% to close at $13.82.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) climbed 10.1% to close at $38.46.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 9.9% to close at $3.33.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares surged 9.9% to close at $5.91 after Charles Shaver bought 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.25 per share. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 8.1% to close at $22.48 after Bank of America upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) gained 8% to close at $8.20 after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) rose 8% to close at $2.17. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech with a Buy rating and a $9 price target.
- Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) gained 7% to close at $101.01. Columbia Sportswear Company will replace Uniti Group in the S&P MidCap 400 on Monday, December 23.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) gained 5.9% to close at $5.19.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) jumped 5.9% to close at $14.58.
- Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) gained 5.4% to close at $61.75 after the company entered into an agreement with Resolution Life Group to sell the company's Individual Life and other non-retirment annuities business for roughly $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares dipped 32.1% to close at $2.20 on Wednesday following Q3 results.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 28.5% to close at $3.36.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares dipped 27.7% to close at $2.19 on Wednesday as traders circulate earlier Seeking Alpha blogpost from Hugh Akston 'Akorn warns of possible bankruptcy filing'.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) fell 20.7% to close at $5.63.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) dipped 18.2% to close at $2.52.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) dropped 17.4% to close at $3.9650 after the company the company reported results from its Phase 1/2 study of SGT-001 that showed the candidate has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit for patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) dipped 14% to close at $9.52.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) dropped 11.4% to close at $3.67.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 11.3% to close at $15.02.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares dipped 11% to close at $19.01 after the company named Boris Kim as CEO, effective January 15. QIWI appointed Maria Shevchenko as Deputy CEO.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 10.8% to close at $4.63.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 10.7% to close at $6.52.
- Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO) dropped 10.4% to close at $1.03 after William Blair downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 10.2% to close at $2.29.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) fell 10% to close at $119.28.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 10% to close at $146.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued soft FY20 guidance.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares dropped 9.7% to close at $3.45.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 9% to close at $6.75. Mesoblast announced the Independent Data Monitoring Committee overseeing Phase 3 trial of Revascor has recommended the trial continue as planned.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) fell 8.8% to close at $2.48 after reporting Q4 results.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped 7.4% to close at $2.3150.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) dropped 6.8% to close at $2.19 after the Italian Government announced it plans to lesson imports on Medical Marijuana in 2020.
- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) shares declined 6.4% to close at $75.75 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 5.2% to close at $35.00 after rising 5.46% on Tuesday.
