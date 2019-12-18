Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GBP/USD Forecast: Will Likely Accelerate Its Decline On A Break Below 1.3050
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
December 18, 2019 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
GBP/USD Forecast: Will Likely Accelerate Its Decline On A Break Below 1.3050

GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3081

  • UK inflation came in slightly better than anticipated in November, still below BOE’s target.
  • UK PM Johnson speeding Brexit preparations, to announce government’s priority this Thursday.
  • GBP/USD will likely accelerate its decline on a break below 1.3050 the immediate support.

The GBP/USD pair remained under selling pressure, settling below the 1.3100 figure and nor far above a daily low of 1.3059. The UK published November inflation figures, which ticked up to 1.5% YoY in November, below the BOE’s target and in-line with its recent downtrend. The soft readings came in one day ahead of the central bank’s meeting, and the latest employment and inflation figures reinforce the precedent idea of an on-hold stance.

Ahead of the event, the kingdom will publish November Retail Sales, foreseen up by 0.3% when compared to a year earlier.

Also, UK PM Johnson would announce his government’s legislative priorities this Thursday, with delivering Brexit at the top of the list. Ahead of the event, the PM spokesman said that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill will include provisions for lower British courts to overturn the European Justice Court's rulings.

GBP/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The GBP/USD pair is technically bearish, with further declines likely on a break below 1.3050, December 12 daily low, and the immediate support. In the meantime, technical readings continue supporting a bearish extension, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is battling around its 100 SMA while the 20 SMA turned further south above the current level. Technical indicators lack clear directional strength but hold near oversold readings.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: News Eurozone Commodities Forex Retail Sales Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

EUR/USD Forecast: Could Extend Its Decline To 1.1065