Restaurants Push Ads, Gift Cards This Holiday Season

Restaurant chains are pushing hard to convince consumers to order their food or to give a gift card to friends and families.

One of the winners so far is chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A, according to the publication Restaurant Business.

The Gift Of Time

Chick-fil-A released a 2-minute TV commercial in early December, breaking the traditional 30-second time limit, Restaurant Business reported.

The cartoon commercial features a young child giving a "gift of time" to her busy family; Chick-fil-A will mail a formal invite to friends or family to spend a specified amount of time on a specific activity.

The commercial earned the top spot in EDO's rating of TV ad effectiveness for its unique storytelling approach instead of the usual "day in, day out limited-time offer advertising," EDO's Bob Kraut told Restaurant Business.

Other standouts in the restaurant sector include Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), which released a series of commercials promoting its everyday value and its catering service, according to Restaurant Business.

Chains like Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) and KFC kept their message to specific offers and delivery options.

The Gift Of Gift Cards

Restaurant gift cards are a hot item this holiday season, according to a National Restaurant Association press release.

More than 70% of people want to receive a gift card this holiday season, while 47% of all adults say they will give a gift card as a present. This figure is as high as 60% among consumers with children in their household.

Twenty percent of those who receive a gift card plan on using it as quickly as possible, while another 40% plan to save it for a special occasion, according to the press release. More than one-third of consumers plan on splurging and ordering more expensive items than usual when redeeming their gift card.

