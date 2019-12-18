Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Restaurants Push Ads, Gift Cards This Holiday Season

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
Restaurants Push Ads, Gift Cards This Holiday Season

Restaurant chains are pushing hard to convince consumers to order their food or to give a gift card to friends and families.

One of the winners so far is chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A, according to the publication Restaurant Business.

The Gift Of Time

Chick-fil-A released a 2-minute TV commercial in early December, breaking the traditional 30-second time limit, Restaurant Business reported.

The cartoon commercial features a young child giving a "gift of time" to her busy family; Chick-fil-A will mail a formal invite to friends or family to spend a specified amount of time on a specific activity.

The commercial earned the top spot in EDO's rating of TV ad effectiveness for its unique storytelling approach instead of the usual "day in, day out limited-time offer advertising," EDO's Bob Kraut told Restaurant Business.

Other standouts in the restaurant sector include Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), which released a series of commercials promoting its everyday value and its catering service, according to Restaurant Business.

Chains like Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) and KFC kept their message to specific offers and delivery options.

The Gift Of Gift Cards

Restaurant gift cards are a hot item this holiday season, according to a National Restaurant Association press release.

More than 70% of people want to receive a gift card this holiday season, while 47% of all adults say they will give a gift card as a present. This figure is as high as 60% among consumers with children in their household.

Twenty percent of those who receive a gift card plan on using it as quickly as possible, while another 40% plan to save it for a special occasion, according to the press release. More than one-third of consumers plan on splurging and ordering more expensive items than usual when redeeming their gift card.

Related Links:

Chick-Fil-A's Beef With Popeyes Is Just The Latest Battle In The Chicken Wars

Goldman Digests Casual Dining Restaurant Stocks, Serves Up 2 Buys And 2 Sells

Posted-In: Chick Fil A Fast Food food National Restaurant AssociationNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRI + WEN)

Q2 Earnings Preview For Darden Restaurants
What Grayscale Had To Say About The Future Of Crypto In Its Latest Investor Presentation
Chick-Fil-A's Beef With Popeyes Is Just The Latest Battle In The Chicken Wars
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2019
Goldman Digests Casual Dining Restaurant Stocks, Serves Up 2 Buys And 2 Sells
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stunning Collapse As Daimler, BMW Pull Car-Sharing Service From North America

Panaxia Reports Positive Results From Medical Marijuana Clinical Trial