5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $9.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $5.92. The market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- POSCO, Inc. (NYSE: PKX) stock surged 1.2% to $52.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion.
Losers
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) shares plummeted 1.0% to $18.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $14.9 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE: HL) shares plummeted 0.7% to $3.00. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.75.
Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.