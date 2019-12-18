26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares rose 37% to $6.58 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA clinical hold letter for SGT-001 development program.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares rose 14.2% to $12.45 in pre-market trading after a US bankruptcy judge approved the company's $13.5 billion settlement with California wildfire victims.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 14.2% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after surging 12.02% on Tuesday.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares rose 10.7% to $10.62 in pre-market trading after declining 8.75% on Tuesday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 8.3% to $22.51 in pre-market trading after Bank of America upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 7.5% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 25.97% on Tuesday.
- Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares rose 6.6% to $22.10 in pre-market trading. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from Sell to Neutral.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) shares rose 5.7% to $16.65 in pre-market trading.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) rose 5.7% to $21.45 in pre-market trading.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 5.4% to $20.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 5.2% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.73% on Tuesday.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 4.6% to $9.64 in pre-market trading.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) rose 3.7% to $68.53 in pre-market trading.
- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) rose 3.6% to $13.80 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) fell 16.1% to $18.24 in the pre-market trading session. Homology Medicines announced initial Phase 1/2 data from the pheNIX trial that evaluated its HMI-102 gene therapy in patients with phenylketonuria, with safety data from the Cohort 1 consisting of two patients administered low dose and Cohort 2 consisting one patient administered mid dose, showing that HMI-102 was well tolerated. The efficacy data was mixed, with the Cohort 1 patients not showing a reduction in phenylalanine through Week 10 and 12. But the patient dosed in Cohort 2 showed a reduction in phenylalanine of 35% and 48% from baseline at Weeks 1 and Week 4, respectively.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 9.4% to $4.85 in pre-market trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 7.6% to $150.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued soft FY20 guidance.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) fell 5.5% to $9.28 in pre-market trading.
- Covia Holdings Corp (NYSE: CVIA) shares fell 5.4% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced it repurchased $63 million of debt.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 5.4% to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 4.8% to $6.42 in pre-market trading after surging 11.59% on Tuesday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 4.4% to $35.29 in pre-market trading after rising 5.46% on Tuesday.
- Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) shares fell 4.1% to $18.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.71% on Tuesday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 3.7% to $12.30 in pre-market trading.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: GBT) fell 3.6% to $75.00 in pre-market trading. Global Blood Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals reported a partnership for sickle cell therapies.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 3.3% to $7.85 in pre-market trading. Bank of America downgraded AMC Entertainment from Neutral to Underperform.
