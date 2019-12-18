Truckstop.com, Redwood Logistics Partner To Offer Book It Now Functionality

Truckstop.com's new Book It Now technology has been integrated within Redwood Logistics' LoadRunner transportation management system (TMS), giving Redwood customers access to a streamlined freight booking system inside its TMS.

"Increased investment in technology and the introduction of new tools and services has created a lot of opportunity in our industry, but the tightening economy means companies need to be very strategic when it comes to growing their businesses," said Paris Cole, CEO of Truckstop.com. "Our goal has always been to help our customers find a better way to do business. One of the best ways we can do that is through strong partnerships with companies like Redwood."

Book It Now, which Truckstop.com piloted with Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) earlier this year, allows freight brokerages to post, assign and tender loads directly to carriers. Carriers are able to see the rate, pickup and drop-off details as well as broker information all before booking a load. Once carriers are added to a broker's preferred carrier list, their Book It Now loads are seen on the Truckstop Mobile app.

There is no negotiation, which Truckstop.com said can save two to three hours of time for a broker. Carriers receive automated rate confirmations and also cut down on emails and phone calls with brokers by not having to negotiate rates.

Redwood's LoadRunner TMS offers proprietary data science and recommendation engines. The addition of Book It Now allows carriers and owner-operators within the Truckstop.com community to work with Redwood Logistics.

"Redwood is committed to building a digital ecosystem that will more efficiently connect carriers and shippers. Utilizing the Book it Now functionality on the Truckstop.com platform will streamline the booking experience for carriers that we work with," said Michael Johnson, executive vice president of strategy at Redwood.

Following the Schneider pilot, Truckstop.com announced the national availability of Book It Now at FreightWaves LIVE Chicago on Nov. 13.

Schneider tested the solution earlier this year, with one driver noting that it took "about 30 seconds" to book the load and receive a rate confirmation. Brett Hutto, chief relationship officer at Truckstop.com, told FreightWaves at the time that Book It Now allows carriers to check the offered price of the load against Truckstop.com's market rates.

"Our carrier customers say the number one thing they hate to do is negotiate rates," Hutto said. "They would like to be able to find a rate they like and take the load then."

The new relationship between Truckstop.com and Redwood is about building partnerships, explained Jeffrey Leppert, senior vice president of capacity solutions at Redwood.

"Redwood's growth is predicated on healthy, bilateral partnerships with each of our customers, carriers and vendors," he said. "Truckstop.com and Redwood's relationship continues to morph past broker and load board and into a strategic engagement of value and trust. This relationship is rooted with our long-standing personal relationships and enhanced by leading-edge technology developments like Book It Now."

Image by Pexels from Pixabay