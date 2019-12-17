4 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tallgrass Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TGE) stock rose 21.2% to $22.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on October 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.50.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $0.78. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $11.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
Losers
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares plummeted 0.2% to $11.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
