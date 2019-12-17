Market Overview

19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 7:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares surged 41.9% to $0.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares moved upwards by 19.9% to $0.92. The market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) stock moved upwards by 15.7% to $4.50. The market cap seems to be at $356.2 million.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock increased by 11.3% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares surged 10.8% to $7.18. The market cap stands at $180.0 million. The most recent rating by Needham, on October 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) stock increased by 6.7% to $2.40. The market cap seems to be at $69.1 million.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock surged 6.5% to $0.33. The market cap seems to be at $4.3 million.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 6.3% to $0.42. The market cap stands at $19.7 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares rose 4.8% to $3.92. The market cap seems to be at $31.5 million.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares moved upwards by 3.7% to $7.00. The market cap stands at $168.1 million. The most recent rating by Laidlaw & Co., on September 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares surged 2.2% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
  • Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares rose 1.4% to $22.27. The market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares rose 1.0% to $39.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.2 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $37.00.

 

Losers

  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares plummeted 23.7% to $3.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $42.4 million.
  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares plummeted 23.1% to $1.76. The market cap stands at $133.3 million.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock decreased by 9.2% to $11.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Aptose Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares fell 1.8% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.9 million.
  • MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) shares fell 1.6% to $35.72. The market cap stands at $3.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares fell 1.2% to $22.61. The market cap seems to be at $5.8 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on December 16, is at Hold, with a price target of $26.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

