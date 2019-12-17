Market Overview

2 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 7:43am   Comments
Gainers

  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares increased by 0.5% to $23.90 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 09, the current rating is at Overweight.

 

Losers

  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock decreased by 1.3% to $322.70 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $206.0 billion. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $419.00.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

