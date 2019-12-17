Market Overview

5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 7:32am   Comments
Gainers

  • ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) stock surged 0.8% to $12.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $44.8 billion.
  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares increased by 0.5% to $7.74. The market cap stands at $14.9 billion.

 

Losers

  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock plummeted 6.0% to $3.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $55.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) stock decreased by 5.0% to $6.62. The market cap stands at $33.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock fell 3.1% to $9.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.

3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session