4 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 7:28am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) stock rose 1.0% to $9.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares increased by 0.9% to $47.63. The market cap seems to be at $4.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.

 

Losers

  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 2.5% to $134.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $17.2 billion. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
  • Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) shares fell 1.3% to $19.43. The market cap stands at $52.9 billion.

