Drake, Ariana Grande Top Spotify Artists Of The 2010s

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the world’s second-most popular music streaming service, has announced its most-streamed artists of the 2010s.

With 2020 only days away, Spotify is giving the world a glimpse into who has captured our ears in the last decade.

Spotify classifies a "stream" as playing a music track for a period of time greater than or equal to 30 seconds. So repeatedly hitting play on your newly released mixtape won't necessarily garner you worldwide attention.

O Canada

Drake is the most listened-to musician on Spotify of the 2010s.

The Canadian-born rapper earned Spotify's top honors for the 2010s with five studio albums, two compilations and three mixtapes, in addition to dozens of songs on which he was a featured artist.

Ariana Grande 'Victorious'

Ariana Grande is the most-streamed female artist of the 2010s. Her meteoric rise to fame began as a star of Nickelodeon's children's sitcom "Victorious."

"Victorious" aired from 2010-2013, spanning four seasons. Following the show's finale, Grande continued her career in entertainment via the release of studio, compilation and remix albums throughout the 2010s.

The Boca Raton, Florida native released five studio albums in the 2010s, four of which made it to the No. 1 peak U.S. chart position.

The only studio album Grande released in the 2010s that didn't top the charts was "Dangerous Woman" in 2016, which peaked at No. 2.

The Full Rankings

The following are the most streamed artists of the 2010s, courtesy of Spotify.

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Post Malone

4. Ariana Grande

5. Eminem

Most-Streamed Female Artists Of The 2010s

1. Ariana Grande

2. Rihanna

3. Taylor Swift

4. Sia

5. Beyoncé

Most-Streamed Male Artists Of The Decade

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Post Malone

4. Eminem

5. The Weeknd

Photo by The Come Up Show via Wikimedia.