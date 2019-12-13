Market Overview

Postmortem On Celadon, Dogs In The Cab, Trade Deals, More – WTT?!?
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 13, 2019 3:30pm   Comments
Postmortem On Celadon, Dogs In The Cab, Trade Deals, More – WTT?!?

On today's episode Dooner and Chad continue their coverage on Celadon, talk about the new trade deal, a shooting at Dart, we talk to Craig Bliss about the importance of social media during carrier shutdowns, Mike Caney knows what's On The Radar, FreightWaves HR helps displaced workers get a job, Trucker Beetle Bailey & his dog Shasta talk dogs in the cab, is the Game Czar freight's jigsaw?, and then we hear from you in Comment Section Rodeo. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Celadon Freight Freightwaves trucking podcastNews Commodities Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Option Trader Bets $3.8M Disney Is Headed Lower In 2020