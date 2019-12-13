36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares climbed 46.7% to $32.63 on continued momentum after the company's President and CEO, Samer Tawfik, purchased $1.73 million worth of the company's shares.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) climbed 34.3% to $135.30 after the company announced it has received FDA approval for VYONDYS 53.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) rose 28.9% to $4.60.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares gained 21.5% to $4.46.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) rose 15.3% to $12.59.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 13.3% to $4.9983.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) rose 12.7% to $2.48.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 12.6% to $10.58.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 12.1% to $4.4150.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) climbed 11.4% to $13.20.
- iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) gained 10.6% to $16.10 following a Reuters report Liberty Media is seeking an increased stake in the company.
- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) climbed 10.2% to $4.9350.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) gained 9.5% to $7.86.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares rose 9.5% to $6.74.
- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) climbed 9.3% to $42.96.
- Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) rose 9.3% to $15.60.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) gained 9.1% to $3.71.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 7.3% to $9.74.
- Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 7% to $38.20 after the company announced a new integration with Microsoft Azure DevOps.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 6.4% to $3.4050.
- National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) shares rose 5.9% to $61.64.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 5% to $320.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) dropped 21.1% to $19.65 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares tumbled 19.5% to $5.39 after the company announced it has priced its public offering of 7 million shares at $5 per share.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) dropped 18.7% to $5.25.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) fell 18.7% to $1.78.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) dropped 16.4% to $14.18 as investors react negatively to data from the company's Phase 3 trial comparing oral paclitaxel with IV paclitaxel.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) dipped 15.8% to $2.03 after the company reported interim data from KEYNOTE-890 study evaluating TAVO in combination with KEYTRUDA.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) dropped 15.1% to $1.91.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc.. (NASDAQ: GTIM) fell 14.6% to $1.4090 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) dipped 14% to $20.48.
- Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) dropped 13.8% to $3.31.
- Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) dropped 11.4% to $10.47. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lovesac from Buy to Hold.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) shares fell 10.2% to $25.76 after the company priced 6.75 million share secondary offering at $26 per share.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 9.4% to $3.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) fell 8.5% to $2.1238.
