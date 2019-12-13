18 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) shares rose 12.1% to $6.90 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $33.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 18, the current rating is at Overweight.
- China Internet Nationwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
- Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock surged 8.9% to $3.48. The market cap stands at $55.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock surged 8.5% to $9.86. The market cap seems to be at $38.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Prudential, Inc. (NYSE: PUK) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $37.45. The market cap stands at $45.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on October 03, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock rose 2.8% to $4.17. The market cap seems to be at $66.6 billion.
- Senmiao Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $0.70. The market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) stock increased by 2.4% to $38.83. The market cap stands at $151.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.
- Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) stock rose 2.2% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on November 20, the current rating is at Underperform.
- ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $12.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 billion.
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $7.70. The market cap stands at $14.9 billion.
- Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares surged 1.6% to $4.67. The market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
- Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $13.51. The market cap seems to be at $32.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
- UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) stock rose 1.4% to $12.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 billion.
- BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) stock increased by 1.3% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 billion.
- B. Riley Principal Merger, Inc. (NYSE: BRPM) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $10.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.1 million.
Losers
- Pintec Technology Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PT) stock plummeted 5.4% to $0.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
- Ares Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock decreased by 1.3% to $18.77. The market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.