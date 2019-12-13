8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) stock surged 36.4% to $137.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. The most recent rating by Janney Capital, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $175.00.
- GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (NYSE: GSK) shares surged 1.1% to $46.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, the current rating is at Buy.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) stock increased by 1.0% to $48.41. The market cap seems to be at $126.9 billion. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $55.00.
- MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) stock surged 1.0% to $36.25. The market cap stands at $3.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) stock plummeted 16.4% to $5.60 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock declined 15.5% to $1.69. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 million.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) stock fell 6.5% to $26.85. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $31.00.
- Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares plummeted 2.9% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.1 million.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.