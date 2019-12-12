13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock moved upwards by 40.2% to $1.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) shares surged 20.3% to $4.20. The market cap seems to be at $959.2 million. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 12, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Veru, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) stock surged 4.5% to $2.56. The market cap seems to be at $127.4 million.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) stock increased by 4.5% to $37.56. The market cap stands at $292.0 million. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on December 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares increased by 3.6% to $16.21. The market cap stands at $552.9 million.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 2.2% to $20.70. The market cap stands at $6.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares rose 1.9% to $8.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) stock plummeted 16.6% to $0.57 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $20.4 million. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock declined 11.3% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Tocagen, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares declined 4.4% to $0.69. The market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares fell 3.7% to $17.05. The market cap stands at $427.1 million. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on October 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) stock fell 1.7% to $15.44. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on November 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.
- Envista Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NVST) shares decreased by 1.0% to $27.89. The market cap seems to be at $4.6 billion.
