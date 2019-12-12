Market Overview

6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 7:33am   Comments
Gainers

  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares increased by 1.8% to $7.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $399.8 million. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on October 02, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UL) shares increased by 0.8% to $60.10. The market cap seems to be at $155.3 billion.
  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) shares increased by 0.5% to $60.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 11, the current rating is at Sell.
  • Kraft Heinz, Inc. (NASDAQ: KHC) shares moved upwards by 0.5% to $31.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $29.00.

 

Losers

  • Amira Nature Foods, Inc. (NYSE: ANFI) stock declined 11.1% to $0.40 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock declined 1.1% to $77.92. The market cap seems to be at $157.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

