6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares increased by 1.8% to $7.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $399.8 million. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on October 02, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UL) shares increased by 0.8% to $60.10. The market cap seems to be at $155.3 billion.
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) shares increased by 0.5% to $60.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 11, the current rating is at Sell.
- Kraft Heinz, Inc. (NASDAQ: KHC) shares moved upwards by 0.5% to $31.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $29.00.
Losers
- Amira Nature Foods, Inc. (NYSE: ANFI) stock declined 11.1% to $0.40 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock declined 1.1% to $77.92. The market cap seems to be at $157.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
