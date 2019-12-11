Market Overview

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 7:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $3.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock surged 2.1% to $0.54. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.

 

Losers

  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock fell 29.6% to $0.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock decreased by 0.4% to $10.96. The market cap seems to be at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

