4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $3.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock surged 2.1% to $0.54. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
Losers
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock fell 29.6% to $0.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock decreased by 0.4% to $10.96. The market cap seems to be at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.
