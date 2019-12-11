13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock moved upwards by 33.8% to $0.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.9 million.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares surged 11.3% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares rose 5.1% to $2.88. The market cap stands at $69.1 million.
- Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.2 million.
- Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares increased by 1.5% to $0.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock surged 1.4% to $218.53. The market cap stands at $11.3 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $199.00.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares increased by 1.2% to $7.00. The market cap stands at $243.2 million.
Losers
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares plummeted 8.9% to $108.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on December 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $166.00.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock decreased by 6.2% to $0.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 5.6% to $0.31. The market cap seems to be at $4.3 million.
- OrthoPediatrics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIDS) stock declined 4.1% to $37.00. The market cap stands at $578.9 million.
- ObsEva, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares decreased by 1.6% to $3.59. The market cap seems to be at $337.6 million. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $19.00.
