4 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares increased by 8.5% to $4.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock moved upwards by 0.5% to $47.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 billion. The most recent rating by GF Securities, on November 29, is at Accumulate, with a price target of $57.90.

 

Losers

  • Technical Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCCO) stock plummeted 13.8% to $6.90 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares decreased by 2.5% to $13.43. The market cap stands at $4.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

