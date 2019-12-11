4 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares increased by 8.5% to $4.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock moved upwards by 0.5% to $47.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 billion. The most recent rating by GF Securities, on November 29, is at Accumulate, with a price target of $57.90.
Losers
- Technical Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCCO) stock plummeted 13.8% to $6.90 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares decreased by 2.5% to $13.43. The market cap stands at $4.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
