5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares surged 0.8% to $17.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.
- VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) stock increased by 0.8% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- Orange, Inc. (NYSE: ORAN) shares moved upwards by 0.8% to $14.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock rose 0.7% to $295.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on December 10, the current rating is at Underperform.
Losers
- Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares declined 6.4% to $2.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $745.7 million.
