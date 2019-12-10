Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GBP/USD Forecast: Holding Near A Multi-Month High
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
December 10, 2019 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
GBP/USD Forecast: Holding Near A Multi-Month High

GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3198

  • UK data missed the market’s expectations but didn’t affect the Sterling.
  • Hopes that UK PM Johnson will win the general election persist.
  • GBP/USD holding near a multi-month high, firmer advance expected once above 1.3220.

The GBP/USD pair has reached a fresh 7-month high of 1.3199 to settle a few pips below it, backed by prevalent hopes UK PM Johnson will win the upcoming general election. Data released in the UK was generally discouraging, as the October Trade Balance posted a larger-than-expected deficit of £-14.486B in October, while Industrial Production in the same month rose a modest 0.1% when compared to September, and fell by 1.3% when compared to a year earlier.

Furthermore, the monthly GDP estimate came in flat vs. an expected advance of 0.1%.  Nothing affected the pound, with the market waiting for the outcome of elections before deciding whether to push it further or unwind longs. The UK won’t release relevant data this Wednesday.

GBP/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading within limited intraday ranges, but retaining its bullish stance in the short-term. In the 4-hour chart, a bullish 20 SMA continued to provide support, currently at around 1.3150, as technical indicators advance, the Momentum well above its mid-line and the RSI entering overbought levels.

A bearish corrective movement could take place with a break below 1.3150, while the advance should accelerate on an advance beyond 1.3220 a relevant mid-term resistance.

Image Source from Pixabay

Posted-In: News Eurozone Options Forex Global Economics Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

EUR/USD Forecast: Needs To Advance Beyond 1.1120 To Attract More Buyers