Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Signals Analytics Joins The Nielsen Connect Partner Network

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
Signals Analytics Joins The Nielsen Connect Partner Network

Signals Analytics, a next-generation advanced analytics platform for product decisioning, said Wednesday it joined Nielsen Holdings PLC's (NYSE: NLSN) Connect Partner Network.

What Happened

Signals Analytics' "4Cs" -- connected, continuous, contextual, and configurable, sets the analytics platform company apart from its peers. The company mostly serves pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and food and beverage manufacturers. The platform takes cues from the military and backed by a patent-pending artificial intelligence system that harmonizes external data sets and extracts context to discover business opportunities and help companies better predict what customers want to purchase.

Signals Analytics' inclusion in the Nielsen Connect Partner Network will expand its reach and offer "unmatched market insights" to Nielsen's customers, the company said in its press release.

Why It's Important

Gil Sadeh, COE of Signals Analytics, said the process of identifying trends and better understanding consumer preferences is what helps companies "keep their place at the top."

"We have designed the Signals Analytics platform to do just that, combining and contextualizing a wide array of external data sources to separate the signals from the noise and develop a more accurate and complete picture of what is happening in the market," Sadeh said.

"We are pleased that Signals Analytics is now part of the Nielsen Connect Partner Network," said Brett Jones, Global Leader, Nielsen Connect Partner Network. "Now enhanced by the inclusion of Nielsen data, Signals Analytics' ability to connect multiple external data sources into a single advanced analytics platform will empower and bring value to the mutual companies that we serve. Through our partnership, we are fueling a smarter market."

Signals Analytics and Nielsen will host a joint webinar presentation in early 2020 with a focus on how artificial intelligence can drive CPG product decisioning and the future of analytics.

Related Links:

How The Twin Brothers Behind 'CollegeStudent' Started A Viral Sticker Company

Today's Pickup: Seattle-Based Shipium Lands $2M Seed Round

Posted-In: Analytics artificial intelligence Nielseon Connect Partner NetworkNews Contracts Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NLSN)

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Nielsen To Split Into 2 Publicly-Traded Companies, Reports Strong Q3 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Jobless Claims Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Large Option Traders Dumping Apple Puts Ahead Of Tariff Deadline

Caffeinated Water Coming To The Grocery Shelf Next Year