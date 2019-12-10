Signals Analytics Joins The Nielsen Connect Partner Network

Signals Analytics, a next-generation advanced analytics platform for product decisioning, said Wednesday it joined Nielsen Holdings PLC's (NYSE: NLSN) Connect Partner Network.

Signals Analytics' "4Cs" -- connected, continuous, contextual, and configurable, sets the analytics platform company apart from its peers. The company mostly serves pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and food and beverage manufacturers. The platform takes cues from the military and backed by a patent-pending artificial intelligence system that harmonizes external data sets and extracts context to discover business opportunities and help companies better predict what customers want to purchase.

Signals Analytics' inclusion in the Nielsen Connect Partner Network will expand its reach and offer "unmatched market insights" to Nielsen's customers, the company said in its press release.

Gil Sadeh, COE of Signals Analytics, said the process of identifying trends and better understanding consumer preferences is what helps companies "keep their place at the top."

"We have designed the Signals Analytics platform to do just that, combining and contextualizing a wide array of external data sources to separate the signals from the noise and develop a more accurate and complete picture of what is happening in the market," Sadeh said.

"We are pleased that Signals Analytics is now part of the Nielsen Connect Partner Network," said Brett Jones, Global Leader, Nielsen Connect Partner Network. "Now enhanced by the inclusion of Nielsen data, Signals Analytics' ability to connect multiple external data sources into a single advanced analytics platform will empower and bring value to the mutual companies that we serve. Through our partnership, we are fueling a smarter market."

Signals Analytics and Nielsen will host a joint webinar presentation in early 2020 with a focus on how artificial intelligence can drive CPG product decisioning and the future of analytics.

