FreightWaves Creates Free Job Board To Help Impacted Celadon Employees

In light of the Celadon shutdown, we have established a free job board for companies to post jobs and for employees looking for employment in the freight industry to post resumes. Celadon office employees are left without health benefits and accrued PTO, making this holiday season more stressful. There is no cost for anyone to participate.

Trucking and logistics employers – if you are looking for employees with tribal knowledge of trucking, the pool of applicants coming from Celadon is deep.

The job and career board is focused on logistics talent, ranging from freight brokerage professionals, customer service, load planners, dispatchers, sales, recruiters, and drivers. The goal is to have a central spot for recruiters, companies, and applicants to come together that doesn't cost anything to participate.

"The tragedy of Celadon is impacting so many people across the industry. FreightWaves is a part of driving transparency and connectedness in the freight community and we wanted to expand that to connecting the great talent with prospective employers. Families are being impacted by the sudden closure of one of the trucking industry's greatest franchises and the timing around the holidays is even more unfortunate," Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves stated.

To search for logistics jobs, post new opportunities, or post a resume visit: FreightWaves.Careers.

