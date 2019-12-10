3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $11.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.
- Companhia De Saneamento, Inc. (NYSE: SBS) stock surged 1.1% to $14.45. The market cap seems to be at $9.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Atlantic Power, Inc. (NYSE: AT) shares decreased by 0.2% to $2.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.9 million.
