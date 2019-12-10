Market Overview

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 8:43am   Comments
Gainers

  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $11.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Companhia De Saneamento, Inc. (NYSE: SBS) stock surged 1.1% to $14.45. The market cap seems to be at $9.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Atlantic Power, Inc. (NYSE: AT) shares decreased by 0.2% to $2.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.9 million.

