9 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) stock rose 4.8% to $8.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $19.35. The market cap seems to be at $7.8 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $26.10.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) stock increased by 2.3% to $7.03. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 06, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $6.25.
- Pan American Silver, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAAS) stock rose 1.8% to $20.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares rose 1.3% to $3.11. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $4.10.
Losers
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares declined 3.9% to $0.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.
- United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE: X) shares decreased by 1.7% to $13.87. The market cap seems to be at $1.9 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $7.00.
- Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) shares plummeted 1.2% to $202.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 billion.
- CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) stock declined 1.0% to $38.37. The market cap seems to be at $30.0 billion.
