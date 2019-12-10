Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 8:14am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Boxwood Merger, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWMC) stock moved upwards by 16.3% to $10.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $255.0 million.
  • Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

 

Losers

  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock fell 1.4% to $3.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $55.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares decreased by 0.8% to $7.15. The market cap seems to be at $14.9 billion.
  • JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (NYSE: JPM) stock fell 0.8% to $133.40. The market cap seems to be at $391.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on December 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock decreased by 0.8% to $3.89. The market cap stands at $66.6 billion.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DB + BWMC)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Next Decade Could Belong To Cryptocurrency As Fiat System Crumbles: Deutsche Bank Research
Deutsche Bank Sells Bad Securities To Goldman Sachs Amid Restructuring
44 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Report: Large Deutsche Bank Shareholder Wants Chairman Fired
22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session