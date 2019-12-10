6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Boxwood Merger, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWMC) stock moved upwards by 16.3% to $10.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $255.0 million.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock fell 1.4% to $3.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $55.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares decreased by 0.8% to $7.15. The market cap seems to be at $14.9 billion.
- JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (NYSE: JPM) stock fell 0.8% to $133.40. The market cap seems to be at $391.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on December 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock decreased by 0.8% to $3.89. The market cap stands at $66.6 billion.
Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.