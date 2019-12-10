Market Overview

8 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 8:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • Technical Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCCO) stock increased by 89.0% to $3.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares surged 7.1% to $140.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 10, is at Reduce, with a price target of $78.00.
  • NortonLifeLock, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) stock surged 3.9% to $26.40. The market cap seems to be at $14.2 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.

 

Losers

  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock declined 2.0% to $8.98 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $28.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock fell 1.1% to $38.50. The market cap seems to be at $45.6 billion. The most recent rating by Northland, on November 21, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $36.00.
  • NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares plummeted 1.0% to $210.00. The market cap stands at $132.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $259.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares decreased by 1.0% to $274.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.5 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $310.00.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock declined 1.0% to $102.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $122.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

