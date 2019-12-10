80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) shares jumped 170.5% to close at $67.71 on Monday after the company announced it would be acquired by Sanofi for $68 per share in cash.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares rose 110.7% to close at $30.43 after the company announced data for its Magrolimab trial showing a complete response rate of 50% and an overall response rate of 92% observed in untreated patients with risk in Myelodysplastic syndrome.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares gained 103.9% to close at $19.70 after the company agreed to be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) for $20 per share in cash.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares gained 75.4% to close at $19.50 after the company announced it would license its anti-inflammatory antibody to Janssen for $750 million in cash and up to $600 million in milestone payments.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) climbed 54.7% to close at $6.28.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) shares gained 41.3% to close at $19.32 after the company announced positive preliminary data from its FT596 study and Wells Fargo upgraded its rating of the stock to Outperform.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 38.3% to close at $3.54.
- LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) gained 37.9% to close at $7.93.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares rose 33.2% to close at $8.27 after announcing a $6.5 million private placement.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) surged 30.3% to close at $9.28 after the company announced a 100% overall response rate in its phase 1/2 study of ublituximab.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares rose 25.5% to close at $7.09.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) gained 24.1% to close at $14.77.
- PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) jumped 21.9% to close at $3.5950 after the company announced the completion of its strategic review. It will halt the execution of its growth strategy and focus on returning proceeds from asset sales to shareholders. The company also announced a $200 million buyback.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) gained 21.7% to close at $3.98.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) rose 21% to close at $9.10.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares rose 20.7% to close at $5.94.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 19% to close at $29.00.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) gained 18.6% to close at $5.22.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares jumped 17.7% to close at $3.00.
- Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) gained 17.4% to close at $2.57 after Antero Midstream announced a $100 million buyback of the company's stock.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 16.5% to close at $7.34.
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) rose 16.5% to close at $5.93.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) jumped 16.5% to close at $3.04.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) climbed 16% to close at $8.42 after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $22 per share.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) climbed 15.9% to close at $11.18 after the company announced it reached a $13.5 billion settlement to resolve individual claims from recent fires including the 2018 Camp Fire and 2017 Tubbs fire.
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: IRS) gained 15.7% to close at $6.43.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 15.6% to close at $6.59.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) gained 15.4% to close at $9.09.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares gained 15.1% to close at $4.87.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) jumped 14.6% to close at $10.36.
- OptimizeRx said its sales pipeline has increased 79% in 2019 to $84 million.
- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) shares jumped 14.5% to close at $5.14 after the company announced it will buy back $100 million shares from Antero Resources.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 14.2% to close at $21.29 after the company announced David Klein as the new CEO.
- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) gained 13.7% to close at $20.50.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares surged 13.6% to close at $11.79.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares rose 13.3% to close at $25.75.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) jumped 13.2% to close at $11.55.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) climbed 13.1% to close at $2.51.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 13% to close at $23.11 after the company presented positive data for Abstract 2866 on Sunday, and in anticipation of the company presenting new preclinical data today at the ASH 2019 meeting.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) rose 12.7% to close at $31.91.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) gained 12.6% to close at $2.59.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) jumped 12.6% to close at $2.60.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) gained 12.3% to close at $41.98.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) shares rose 12.2% to close at $12.01. Citigroup upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) gained 12.2% to close at $27.50.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) surged 12.1% to close at $3.14.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 11.6% to close at $6.33 on a correction after the stock dropped roughly 44% following Q3 earnings results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 11.5% to close at $10.71 after Jim Cramer, on CNBC's "Mad Money," said he thinks the company is a good spec.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) climbed 11.4% to close at $5.10.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) gained 10.8% to close at $3.90
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) rose 10.4% to close at $6.88.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) gained 10.1% to close at $4.91.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) shares jumped 8.3% to close at $6.77.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 6.3% to close at $0.8150.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) rose 6.1% to close at $54.33.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) shares gained 5.1% to close at $20.00.
Losers
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) tumbled 51.7% to close at $9.50 on Monday after the company reported updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of its lead investigational off-the-shelf (allogeneic) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy candidate, PBCAR019.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares dipped 50% to close at $0.27 on Monday after the company priced 24.6 million unit offering at $0.405 per unit.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) dropped 32.7% to close at $3.91 after the company received a $4 per share acquisition offer from United Health's OptumRx.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) fell 29.3% to close at $3.23. Obseva, which is developing orally administered, clinical-stage compounds to treat women's reproductive health conditions, announced a positive late-stage clinical readout Monday for its investigational compound to treat heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids.
- Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) dipped 22.9% to close at $7.29.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares declined 17.7% to close at $3.17.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) dropped 17.4% to close at $8.10.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) fell 17.3% to close at $36.14 after the company offered updated preliminary data from MANIFEST trial with CPI-0610 in oral and poster presentations at the ASH.
- Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BWMC) dropped 14.6% to close at $8.64.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) fell 14.1% to close at $5.19.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) shares declined 13.4% to close at $10.05.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dropped 13.1% to close at $8.68.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) dipped 11.6% to close at $10.31 after the company announced preliminary results from 3 patients in its Phase 1/2 study of ST-400.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) dropped 11.5% to close at $16.83.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 11.1% to close at $2.16.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) dropped 10.6% to close at $20.23.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) dipped 10.3% to close at $70.37.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) dropped 10% to close at $42.70 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 12% on Friday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares fell 9.1% to close at $2.30.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) fell 9% to close at $46.38.
- Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) shares fell 8% to close at $18.13 after the company reported an 11 million share stock offering.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares fell 7.9% to close at $5.99.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares fell 6% to close at $2.22.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) dipped 5.3% to close at $75.11.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 5.2% to close at $4.59.
