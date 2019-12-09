Market Overview

5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 8:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) stock rose 1.8% to $6.10 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 18, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $3.24. The market cap stands at $55.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares surged 1.1% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 billion.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Credit, Inc. (NYSE: PCI) stock increased by 1.1% to $25.74. The market cap seems to be at $3.5 billion.

 

Losers

  • Prudential, Inc. (NYSE: PUK) shares plummeted 0.5% to $34.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $45.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on October 03, the current rating is at Outperform.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

