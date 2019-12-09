Market Overview

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 8:27am   Comments
Gainers

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares surged 7.0% to $7.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: GOL) shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $18.15. The market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares increased by 3.2% to $3.25. The market cap seems to be at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $0.17. The market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Monocle Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNCL) stock rose 1.7% to $10.23. The market cap seems to be at $224.3 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) stock decreased by 1.5% to $5.21 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.0 million. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock decreased by 1.4% to $5.45. The market cap stands at $825.9 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

