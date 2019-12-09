38 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) stock surged 169.3% to $67.40 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.3 million.
- XBiotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) stock surged 130.7% to $25.65. The market cap seems to be at $446.3 million.
- Arqule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 101.2% to $19.45. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $17.00.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) shares moved upwards by 34.2% to $18.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $24.00.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares surged 29.7% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Aptose Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) stock surged 28.1% to $3.28. The market cap stands at $113.9 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) stock rose 24.4% to $0.74. The market cap seems to be at $6.1 million.
- ObsEva, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock rose 23.6% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.6 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.00.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares moved upwards by 20.3% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares moved upwards by 15.2% to $8.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $659.9 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) stock surged 14.4% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.20.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares surged 13.5% to $46.46. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $68.00.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock increased by 11.0% to $0.22. The market cap seems to be at $2.5 million.
- Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $5.45. The market cap stands at $149.3 million.
- PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $3.20. The market cap stands at $322.0 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares increased by 7.5% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $0.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.6 million.
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) stock surged 6.2% to $1.38. The market cap seems to be at $101.2 million.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $84.00. The market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on November 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $119.00.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $17.16. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.00.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) stock increased by 5.1% to $12.25. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares rose 5.0% to $25.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $60.00.
- Verastem Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares surged 4.5% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) stock increased by 4.3% to $4.80. The market cap stands at $219.6 million. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on October 18, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $16.00.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock increased by 3.8% to $19.36. The market cap stands at $6.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) shares decreased by 31.9% to $3.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $413.2 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) stock declined 20.0% to $11.46. The market cap stands at $258.2 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock decreased by 11.4% to $0.31. The market cap seems to be at $4.3 million.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares plummeted 7.4% to $0.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares declined 3.8% to $8.08. The market cap stands at $788.9 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares decreased by 3.4% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares declined 2.8% to $1.74. The market cap seems to be at $20.6 million.
- Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares plummeted 2.5% to $23.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock plummeted 2.2% to $0.40. The market cap stands at $19.7 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) stock plummeted 1.7% to $17.90. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares plummeted 1.5% to $2.03. The market cap stands at $71.1 million.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares plummeted 1.2% to $9.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock declined 1.1% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.