10 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) stock increased by 16.7% to $2.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares surged 3.2% to $110.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $130.00.
- Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $18.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.9 million. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock rose 2.6% to $104.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $122.00.
- Canaan, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) stock increased by 2.4% to $7.99.
- Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock surged 1.2% to $309.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $410.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $25.79. The market cap stands at $21.8 billion.
Losers
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.04 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock decreased by 4.0% to $34.49. The market cap seems to be at $9.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 21, the current rating is at Perform.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares decreased by 1.4% to $3.43. The market cap stands at $19.8 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
