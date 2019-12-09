Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 8:22am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) stock increased by 16.7% to $2.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
  • Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares surged 3.2% to $110.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $130.00.
  • Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $18.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.9 million. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock rose 2.6% to $104.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $122.00.
  • Canaan, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) stock increased by 2.4% to $7.99.
  • Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock surged 1.2% to $309.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $410.00.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $25.79. The market cap stands at $21.8 billion.

 

Losers

  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.04 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock decreased by 4.0% to $34.49. The market cap seems to be at $9.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 21, the current rating is at Perform.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares decreased by 1.4% to $3.43. The market cap stands at $19.8 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + CAN)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Adobe, Shake Shack And More
Black Friday Sees Record Sales, Still Less Than 11% Of China's Singles Day
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Bitcoin Mining Maker Canaan Shares Rise And Fall On Day One After $90M IPO
Photoshop Goes Mobile: Top Announcements From The Adobe MAX Show
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

UnitedHealth To Buy Diplomat Pharmacy For $300M