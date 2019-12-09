74 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) rose 32.3% to close at $48.82 on Friday after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY20 EPS forecast.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) gained 31.6% to close at $25.21 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 30.7% to close at $5.53 after OPEC and OPEC+ agreed to further oil production cuts.
- Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEBK) shares surged 30.3% to close at $42.10 on Friday. Cambridge Trust announced plans to acquire Wellesley Bank for $122 million.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 26.9% to close at $6.99.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) surged 26.6% to close at $0.4850 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating and a $1.20 price target.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) gained 26.1% to close at $11.90.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) surged 25% to close at $3.75.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) gained 22.8% to close at $8.55.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) rose 20% to close at $23.39 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 19.8% to close at $0.35 after the company announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Inceptua Medicines Access to make available intravenous rigosertib via pre-approval access program in selected countries.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) gained 19.1% to close at $18.22 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price action from $12 to $22 per share.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) surged 19.1% to close at $78.17.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 18.7% to close at $4.00.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) rose 18.4% to close at $6.19 following Q4 earnings.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) climbed 17.2% to close at $6.21. ScotiaBank upgraded Montage Resources from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 16.1% to close at $35.47 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) gained 16% to close at $3.85.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) jumped 15.8% to close at $28.98.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) shares climbed 15.7% to close at $7.73 in sympathy with the overall market after the U.S. added 266,000 jobs in November, beating expectations and lowering the unemployment rate to 3.5%.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 15.1% to close at $4.87 on continued momentum after the company reported the topline Phase 1 data for its LX9211.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) gained 15% to close at $20.58 on continued strength from Thursday's earnings report. Wells Fargo raised the price target to $16/share but said the company's core fundamental business remains 'pressured.'
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) gained 14.6% to close at $2.35.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) gained 13.5% to close at $22.36. Rocket Pharma reported that first patient has been treated in global registrational Phase 2 study of RP-L102 for fanconi anemia.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 13.2% to close at $2.31.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 12.9% to close at $2.36 after OPEC and OPEC+ agreed to further oil production cuts.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) rose 12.8% to close at $2.30.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) climbed 12.1% to close at $54.06 following Q2 results.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) gained 11.5% to close at $22.90.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) climbed 11.3% to close at $20.59 in sympathy with the overall market after the U.S. added 266,000 jobs in November, beating expectations and lowering the unemployment rate to 3.5%.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 11.1% to close at $262.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also narrowed its FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) surged 10.9% to close at $5.19 after OPEC and OPEC+ agreed to further oil production cuts.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) gained 10.8% to close at $7.52.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) climbed 10.8% to close at $16.68 on reports stating the House is said to be easing 'Forever chemical' wording.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) rose 10.8% to close at $15.54.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) surged 10.7% to close at $5.50.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) rose 10.2% to close at $5.40.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 10% to close at $6.69.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) shares rose 10% to close at $4.50.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 9.4% to close at $6.30.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) gained 9.4% to close at $30.49.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) surged 9.3% to close at $2.83.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 8.8% to close at $47.42 in sympathy with the overall market amid a rally in US equities following strong November jobs data.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) rose 8.7% to close at $10.88 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 8.7% to close at $75.57 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 8.5% to close at $9.61 in sympathy with the overall market after the U.S. added 266,000 jobs in November, beating expectations and lowering the unemployment rate to 3.5%.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 8.4% to close at $11.43 in sympathy with the overall market after a rally in US equities following strong November jobs data.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 7.9% to close at $26.94. Buckingham maintained Hovnanian with a Neutral and raised the price target from $24 to $27.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) climbed 7.3% to close at $10.46 after moving back above the $10 level. Not currently seeing any company-specific news.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) rose 7.1% to close at $64.46 after falling 59.67% on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded Sage Therapeutics from Underperform to Market Perform.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) rose 6.4% to close at $10.61. Goldman Sachs upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $18.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 5.9% to close at $7.88. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology with a Buy rating and a $15 price target.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) climbed 5.6% to close at $18.93.
Losers
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares tumbled 39.8% to close at $1.30 on Friday.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) shares fell 20% to close at $3.59.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dropped 17.5% to close at $28.31.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dipped 17.4% to close at $2.43.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares declined 16.5% to close at $5.36.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) dropped 16% to close at $10.21.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) dipped 14.8% to close at $8.47.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 14.1% to close at $14.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued weak forecast.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) shares fell 12.7% to close at $21.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) dropped 10.5% to close at $5.13.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dipped 10.3% to close at $107.48. Intercept announced publication of results from the interim analysis of the Phase 3 REGENERATE study of OCA for the treatment of fibrosis due to NASH in The Lancet.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 10% to close at $62.74 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 guidance.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 9.7% to close at $3.52.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) shares dropped 9.4% to close at $24.24.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) fell 9.3% to close at $6.80 following Q1 results.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) dropped 8.9% to close at $2.65.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) fell 8% to close at $1.84.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) shares fell 7.9% to close at $16.99.
- Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) fell 7.2% to close at $110.77 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) declined 6.3% to close at $3.55.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) fell 5.2% to close at $2.36 on continued downward momentum after the company priced a 5.2 million ADS offering at $2.50 per ADS.
